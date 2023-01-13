The New York Times just released the top 52 places to go in 2023, and you'll never guess what Connecticut city was on that list...New Haven!

They said the reasons it made the list include the location to the water, the historic buildings and, of course, the food.

"The pizza puts it on a whole other level. I think New Yorkers should be shaking in their boots right now," said Michael Iliopoulos of New Haven.

"If you're on State Street, if you're on parts of Whitney, there are just wonderful restaurants," said Terri Burditt of New Haven.

The New York Times ranks Connecticut's third largest city number 50 on a list of 52 places to visit in the new year.

"They got it, they understand what's going on here," said John Burditt of New Haven.

For someone whose never visited New Haven, residents say there are a few things they should know about the landmarks - some making you feel like you're in a different world.

"You have Yale University which kind of feels like Hogwarts from Harry Potter, and just the Atlantic Ocean not far from here as well,"

"You walk around and you'll hear languages from all over the world and as you know, the Yale University is at the center of downtown and it brings incredible resources, and if you live here, there's so much to do," said

They also stressed the access you have to nearby places. In a city that' has just over 130,000 residents, people say it's pretty easy to get across state lines if you don't have a car.

"There's a train in walking distance of the downtown and you can be in Boston, you can be in New York in no time,"

“It’s wonderful to see New Haven recognized as a premiere world destination to visit and experience the arts, culture, food, distinctive neighborhoods and so much more. The description in The New York Times just scratches the surface of what New Haven has to offer," New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker said.

He went on to say that the city is working hard to implement the 2022 cultural equity plan. The document is a collection of ideas, questions and activities about the culture of New Haven.