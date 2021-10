Students at Hillhouse High School in New Haven are learning remotely on Wednesday.

District officials said the switch to remote learning for the day is due to a water main break outside of the school.

All students and staff should log on virtually during regular school hours, district officials added.

There's no word on when the water main break will be repaired or if the school will need additional days of remote learning.