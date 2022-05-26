Historic Building in Downtown New London will House Connecticut College Students

Connecticut College is entering into a new partnership that will bring dorm-style living to downtown New London. For the first time, the college will offer students a housing option on State Street.

"What we really wanted to do in this situation is to provide students with the opportunity to live together, off-campus and in downtown," explained Victor Arcelus, dean of students for Connecticut College.

High Tide Capital, a historic redevelopment firm, is renovating the historic Manwaring building. Connecticut College is leasing the building from them to provide 21 units for students beginning in August of 2022.

"It will be two-bedroom apartments, one-bedroom apartments as well as two-bedroom townhomes," Arcelus said.

Connecticut College has been working with the city of New London for years to identify this type of partnership that would bring college housing to the downtown.

The Manwaring building will help the college meet their housing needs, with enrollment coming in higher than anticipated, but it is also expected to play an important role in the continued revitalization of downtown New London.

"Students are already really engaged with the city of New London, and this is a new way, different way, of engaging students in the city," Arcelus said.

Mayor Michael Passero (D) said people have spent years dreaming of having college housing located downtown.

"To get some of the college life and the college enthusiasm, the kids down on our sidewalk in the downtown area. We are really looking forward to it," Passero said.

The building is currently under renovation, but is set to welcome students in August.