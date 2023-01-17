Historic Cornwall Bridge Reopens Weeks After Being Damaged by Vehicle

The historic Cornwall Bridge has officially reopened weeks after a pickup carrying a backhoe caused significant damage during a storm.

According to state police, the vehicle struck several wood beams that are part of the bridge's roof structure.

The state Department of Transportation said the upper bracing was damaged and every cross brace had snapped.

The bridge in West Cornwall has reopened to all car and pedestrian traffic.

Transportation officials said structural repairs were made over the last several weeks.

The major transportation route was blocked, causing nearby businesses to feel the impact.