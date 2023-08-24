Historic Deborah Chapel in Hartford is demolished

The demolition of a historic chapel in Hartford is now complete. You can find the now boarded-up Deborah Chapel building in the Beth Israel Cemetery off of Ward Street in Hartford.

After a court injunction was lifted earlier this month, Congregation Beth Israel said it was finally time to go ahead and take down the old structure.

The congregation said it previously offered to sell the chapel for $1 to anyone who wanted to buy and move it, but that never worked out.

NBC Connecticut

The congregation is now planning a memorial garden in place of the chapel.

Just last year the chapel landed on a list of endangered historic properties. The congregation was demolished Wednesday morning after a last-minute opening in the contractor's schedule.