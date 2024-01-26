Historic New London church will need to be demolished after steeple collapse

Roads remain closed on Friday after a steeple on a 200-year-old church collapsed on Thursday and the historic structure, including the remaining two steeples, will need to be demolished.

Parts of State Street, Union Street and Masonic Street remain closed on Friday.

Engaging Heaven Church owns the church on Union Street in downtown New London, which was built in 1810. An addition was added in 1975, according to property records.

It’s not clear what caused the steeple to collapse.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

New London Mayor Michael Passero said it was one of the oldest religious structures in the city.

“We've suffered a very serious setback here in downtown New London with the loss of one of the oldest and and certainly one of the most gorgeous religious structures in the city,” Passero said.

Engaging Heaven Church said one woman was inside when the church collapsed and she was able to get out safely. No one else was inside.

The church is right next to New London City Hall and the Manwaring Building, where Connecticut College students live, and the students have been evacuated.

"Yeah. So, I'm, I'm just sitting on my couch and I hear what sounds like the loudest thunder I've ever heard. And I opened my blinds and see a bunch of dust and rocks rolling down that hill, right there in front of the church. And I kind of got up and ran away from the window thinking that the church was collapsing," Nick Musi, a Connecticut College student, said.

The students have been relocated to the New London Holiday Inn and the New London Red Cross will be helping the students.

The dean of students for Connecticut College said they will be speaking with church staff to see if there are ways they can provide assistance.

Engaging Heaven Church said they do not yet know where they will worship on Sunday, but they are working on it.

People who witnessed the collapse described what they saw.

“I was sitting in my car and I heard a huge, thunderous sound. And I looked to my left and when I first looked at the church it was whole and in that split second, the whole middle part of the church just collapsed,” Lester Harris, of New London, said.