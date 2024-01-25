New London

Parishioners say they'll lean on each other for support after New London church collapse

By Jeremy Chen

As crews continue to clean up the debris and rubble from the church collapse in New London, people are reflecting on their memories of this church, whether living by it or attending services there.

As crews climbed through the rubble of this church collapse in New London, nearby parishioners reflected on their memories.

“It represents community. It represents people’s lives. We cook there every week,” Beloved Carter, of New London, said.

Carter said it’s a miracle that no one was reported hurt and the collapse happened on a weekday.

“I’m just glad it wasn’t on a Sunday or Saturday when we’re there,” she said.

Next door to the church are the Manwaring Apartments, housing students from Connecticut College. One student said he heard the collapse as it happened.

“I’m sitting on my couch, and I hear what sounds like the loudest thunder I ever heard,” student Nick Musi said.

In a statement, the college said all students were evacuated from the building and won’t be able to return for a few days. They’re being put up at a nearby hotel.

“It’s crazy to think it’s been here for so long and then one day it’s not,” student Michael Cosgrave said.

Parishioners say while they’re sad the building is a total loss, they still have each other as a congregation to figure out next steps.

“Just like a phoenix, we’ll rise from the ashes because we love this city. We’re going to make sure people get what they need,” Carter said.

The pastor, who did not want to speak on camera, said there will still be church on Sunday, although where remains unclear.

