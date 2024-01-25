Roof of New London church collapses

The roof of a church on Union Street in New London has collapsed.

Photos from the mayor show that a large part of the roof is gone and video from people who are passing by show large amounts of rubble.

New London police are asking people to avoid the area around Union, Masonic, State, Eugene O'Neill and Gov. Winthrop Boulevard.

Michael Passero

No additional information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.