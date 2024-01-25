New London

Roof of New London church collapses

New London Mayor Passerro

The roof of a church on Union Street in New London has collapsed.

Photos from the mayor show that a large part of the roof is gone and video from people who are passing by show large amounts of rubble.

New London police are asking people to avoid the area around Union, Masonic, State, Eugene O'Neill and Gov. Winthrop Boulevard.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Michael Passero

No additional information was immediately available.

Local

Crime and Courts 3 hours ago

Ring to stop allowing police, fire departments to use app to request videos

new haven 3 hours ago

Truck gets stuck under bridge in New Haven for second day in a row

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

New London
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us