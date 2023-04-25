Hit a Home Run for Patients in Need During Our Upcoming Blood Drive

We need you to be an all-star for patients in need this May! Join us for one of our state's largest one-day blood drives, presented by NBC Connecticut, Telemundo Connecticut, Hartford Yard Goats, and the American Red Cross.

The blood drive will be held on Thursday, May 11, from 8:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. at Dunkin' Park in Hartford.

This time of the year is a difficult time for blood donations. Now more than ever, we need your support. It is crucial to ensure a steady supply of these critical blood types. Type O donors are especially needed right now. Type O positive is the most common blood type, and type O negative can be received by patients of all blood types.

Make an appointment by visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767), or using the Red Cross Blood Donor App and entering sponsor code: NBCCT.

All presenting donors will receive:

2 Hartford Yard Goats ticket vouchers good for games on either June 6th or 7th.

1 ticket per donor to Six Flags New England, valid for a day of your choice during season 2023.

A $5 Dunkin' Gift Card.

All donors donating between 5/1 thru 5/19 will also receive a $10 gift card by email to a merchant of your choice.

Each time you give, you could help save more than one life! Will you step up to the plate?