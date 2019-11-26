Hit-and-Run Suspect Hit Student Driver’s Vehicle and Fled: Middletown Police

Police said the suspect was yelling and cursing at the student driver in the other vehicle during the incident.

Middletown police are trying to find a hit-and-run driver accused of purposely hitting a student driver earlier this month.

Police said the incident happened near the intersection of West Silver Street and Main Street Extension on November 9 around 3 p.m. According to investigators, the driver of a gray four-door Toyota was yelling and cursing at another vehicle clearly marked as for student drivers. The Toyota driver intentionally struck the other car then fled, police said.

The Toyota has a partial plate of AR2. The driver is described as a man in his 30s and he had a woman in his 30s as a passenger, police said. The right front of the vehicle should have damaged.

Anyone who recognizes the car pictured above is asked to contact Officer August Defrance at 860-638-4000.

