Hoarding impeded search efforts during deadly Stamford house fire: fire officials

By Cailyn Blonstein

A man was found dead after a fire at a home in Stamford on Friday night and fire officials said hoarding conditions impeded their search efforts.

Dispatchers received multiple 911 calls about a possible fire in the area of Adams Avenue and Ivy Street shortly before 7 p.m.

One of the callers reported seeing smoke and said a resident of the property had not been seen for some time.

When crews arrived a few minutes later, firefighters found a working fire at a home on Powell Place. Heavy fire was found on the first and second floors of the home.

According to fire officials, severe hoarding conditions throughout the home made it a challenge to fight the fire.

Once the fire was out, investigators said the hoarding conditions also impeded search efforts.

Authorities said during a secondary search, a man was found amidst the hoarding materials on the first floor. He was pronounced dead. His identity has not been released.

The fire is under investigation by the Stamford Fire Marshal. The Office of the State Fire Marshal and the Arson Task Force are also helping with the investigation.

