Hole in the Wall Gang Camp Hosts Rebuild Groundbreaking Ceremony

The Hole in the Wall Gang Camp will hold a "rebuild groundbreaking ceremony" on Wednesday as it begins to replace buildings lost in a February fire.

The Hole in the Wall Gang Camp, which Paul Newman founded in 1988 as a place for seriously ill children to have a summer camp experience, welcomed back children and their families for in-person camps this summer after pausing in-person activities since 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic and a large fire in February.

The fire destroyed the buildings that housed the Camp’s Arts & Crafts, Woodshop and Cooking Zone program areas.

Thanks to donations, construction is now set to begin on a new program complex.

The new Creative Complex building will be the home to arts & crafts, woodshop and a cooking zone, according to a press release. It will also include a new quiet sensory area for campers with a space for parents and caregivers.

Work is expected to be finished in time for camp in summer 2022.

Some of the donations are coming from the Travelers Championship, which has the camp as its primary beneficiary.

Hole in the Wall will continue to offer a virtual program for young adults and a screen-free mailing series.