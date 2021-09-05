Ellington

Armed Ellington Home Invasion Under Investigation: PD

State police vehicle
Connecticut state police are investigating an armed home invasion that occurred early Saturday morning in Ellington.

Troopers say they responded to a home in the early morning hours after receiving a report that a firearm was displayed and both money and jewelry were stolen from the home.

No injuries were reported and police believe this is an isolated incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Eastern District Major Crime tip line at 860-896-3230.

Editor's Note: A prior version of this article included information that police did not want released to the public. That information has been removed from the article.

