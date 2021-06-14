Homeowner Interrupts Burglary in Windsor Locks: Police

A homeowner walked in on a burglary at a home in Windsor Locks Monday, according to police.

Police said the suspect, 31-year-old Michael Mesick of Feeding Hills, Mass., drove off as officers arrived in the area of Spring Street, cutting across a lawn to avoid stopsticks. According to police, he was driving so fast it was not safe for officers to follow.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

He was later taken into custody after driving onto the property of a farm on Route 159.

Mesick is charged with burglary, larceny, reckless driving and disobeying an officer's signal. He was held on a $20,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court Tuesday.