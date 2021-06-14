Windsor Locks

Homeowner Interrupts Burglary in Windsor Locks: Police

Generic police lights flashing.
NBC News

A homeowner walked in on a burglary at a home in Windsor Locks Monday, according to police.

Police said the suspect, 31-year-old Michael Mesick of Feeding Hills, Mass., drove off as officers arrived in the area of Spring Street, cutting across a lawn to avoid stopsticks. According to police, he was driving so fast it was not safe for officers to follow.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

He was later taken into custody after driving onto the property of a farm on Route 159.

Local

Amity 2 hours ago

Region 5 BOE to Hold Meeting Addressing Racial Hostility in Amity High School

State Capitol 4 hours ago

Capitol Will Remain Closed For Special Session

Mesick is charged with burglary, larceny, reckless driving and disobeying an officer's signal. He was held on a $20,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court Tuesday.

This article tagged under:

Windsor Locks
Top Video CT COVID Vaccine Latest Local Only in Connecticut NBCLX U.S. & World Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations Connecticut In Color Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us