Homicide Under Investigation in Hartford

A homicide is under investigation in Hartford on Sunday evening.
Police said a vehicle connected to the homicide is outside of the police department.
At this time, the location of the incident is unknown.
Investigators said the homicide is domestic-related.
Authorities have not released the identity of the person who died.
The investigation is ongoing.
