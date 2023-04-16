Hartford

Homicide Under Investigation in Hartford

NBC Connecticut

A homicide is under investigation in Hartford on Sunday evening.

Police said a vehicle connected to the homicide is outside of the police department.

At this time, the location of the incident is unknown.

Investigators said the homicide is domestic-related.

Authorities have not released the identity of the person who died.

The investigation is ongoing.

