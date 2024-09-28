Honor Flight Connecticut brings 70 veterans to Washington, DC

There was a special send-off at Bradley International Airport on Saturday as dozens of veterans took part in Honor Flight Connecticut.

The 70 veterans and 50 guardians left from the airport with Honor Flight staff for their journey to Washington, DC.

Honor Flight Connecticut brings military veterans to Washington, DC, to visit memorials that commemorate their service and recognizes those who have served our country.

The veterans who participated in Saturday's honor flight served in the Korean and Vietnam wars and represent the U.S. Army, Navy, Air Force and Marine Corps.

The group is scheduled to arrive back in Connecticut later Saturday evening.