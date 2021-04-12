coronavirus vaccine

Hours at Hartford HealthCare Convention Center COVID Vaccine Site Extended

NBC Universal, Inc.

Hartford HealthCare is extending the at its Connecticut Convention Center COVID-19 vaccine mega site on some days over the next two weeks and said it is to be more accessible to working families.

Extended COVID-19 Vaccination Hours:

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.
  • Wednesday, April 14, open from 6 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.
  • Thursday, April 15, open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.
  • Wednesday, April 21, open from 6 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.
  • Thursday, April 22, open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Vaccines are by appointment only. To make an appointment, go to www.hartfordhealthcare.org/vaccine

Gets tips on scheduling a vaccine here.

Stories from NBCLX

LX, or Local X stands, for the exponential possibilities of storytelling in our communities.

Student Debt 8 hours ago

Survey: Many Older Millennials Still Struggling to Pay Off Student Debt

LX 8 hours ago

Sleep is Great. But Are Eight Straight Hours Necessary?

TikTok Apr 9

‘Virginity is Not a Real Thing': How This OB/GYN Teaches Sex Ed on TikTok

This article tagged under:

coronavirus vaccine
Top Video CT COVID Vaccine Latest Local Only in Connecticut NBCLX U.S. & World Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations Connecticut In Color Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us