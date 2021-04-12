Hours at Hartford HealthCare Convention Center COVID Vaccine Site Extended

Hartford HealthCare is extending the at its Connecticut Convention Center COVID-19 vaccine mega site on some days over the next two weeks and said it is to be more accessible to working families.

Extended COVID-19 Vaccination Hours:

Wednesday, April 14, open from 6 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Thursday, April 15, open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Wednesday, April 21, open from 6 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Thursday, April 22, open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Vaccines are by appointment only. To make an appointment, go to www.hartfordhealthcare.org/vaccine

Gets tips on scheduling a vaccine here.