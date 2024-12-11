House fire closes road in North Branford

A house fire has closed a road in North Branford on Wednesday morning.

Dispatchers received a report of a house fire on Totoket Road shortly before 3 a.m.

Crews responded to the home and found an active fire.

Firefighters are working to extinguish the fire. The home is believed to be unoccupied.

At this time, Totoket Road is closed between Village Street and Augur Road. Residents are asked to use alternate routes. There's no estimate for the duration of the closure.