House of Heroes CT comes to aid of 85-year-old Navy veteran in Clinton

House of Heroes Connecticut, a nonprofit veterans service organization, served its 231st veteran Thursday. The organization provides no-cost home repairs for one day to veterans across the state and 85-year-old Thomas Walsh, a Navy veteran who lives in Clinton, got the assistance this time around.

“It’s gonna be a heck of a help,” Walsh said.



Walsh served aboard the USS The Sullivans as it was turning away the Soviet Union’s nuclear arsenal during the Cuban missile crisis of 1962.

He recalled spending hours in the hot boiler room as he and his crew made sure the ship engine started and stopped when necessary.

After all these years, Walsh is still serving his fellow veterans.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

“I do military funerals for vets also. I do those and I did 30 of them last year, which is a lot more than people realize I did,” Walsh explained.

However, Walsh has been slowed down by mobility issues.

“He had some steps that he fell down and broke his leg on a few months ago and recently just fell again on these same steps so he needs a ramp,” said Carol May, executive director of House of Heroes CT.

Walsh said those faulty steps have been a pain for him, literally and figuratively.

The fall has left his body in pain and slowed his strides.

“I just flew. I fell down. I rolled under the car. I hit my head on the tire and I had an egg on my head, just like an orange almost. As big as an orange and I said, ‘Oh geez. I can’t believe it’,” he said.

As a result of his leg injury, he’s been on a walker and hasn’t been able to get out to do the military funerals he is so accustomed to doing.

“I got to get my legs going and I just hope it gets working again so I can march and go up the hill,” Walsh explained.

This is where House of Heroes Connecticut came in to help.

May said this work is only a small way to repay veterans.

“Many of them say you’re the first organization that ever came through and thanked me for my service and it’s heartbreaking because where would we be without their service? We wouldn’t be enjoying the freedoms that we have today,” she explained.

Saybrook Home teamed up with House of Heroes Connecticut to help.

About six workers were there doing work to fix Walsh’s steps, add the ramp House of Heroes secured, and pull weeds, trim hedges and clear up Walsh’s yard.

“It is everything considering we do have vets that work for Saybrook Home. Considering every one of us has been related to or touched by a veteran in some way, so for us to be able to do this, to help him, to make such a big difference. It’s 6 hours of our time but the rest of his lifetime that he’s going to be able to enjoy these things,” said Kelly Eddinger. with Saybrook Home.



For more information on House of Heroes Connecticut, visit hohct.org and find the veteran tab.

There you can fill out an application if you know a veteran in need of support at their home.

The individual must be a veteran with an honorary discharge from the military, own their own home and have a physical or financial need.



HOH CT is also looking for carpenters and volunteers to assist with its service projects. If you would like to volunteer or donate, go to hohct.org.