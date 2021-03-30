How Can Medically High-Risk Residents Secure a COVID-19 Vaccine?

Governor Ned Lamont has given priority access to people who are higher risk for COVID-19, but how will it work?

Trinity Health of New England said from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. during their 24-hour Vax-a-Thon, they’re reserving spots for folks who fit the criteria. While it’s not a necessity, they advice people to make an appointment on their website.

“The best thing to do is to reach out to your provider," UConn Health’s primary vaccine coordinator Kimberly Metcalf said.

She said UConn Health is holding slots for these groups whether they’re patients of theirs or not.

For health privacy purposes, she said have your doctor call their vaccine hotline.

“We are taking calls from providers outside of UConn who have these patients in these priority groups that we can give them a priority group right into our schedule.”

Yale New Haven Health Chief Clinical Officer Dr. Thomas Balcezac said if you’re a patient with one of these conditions, they plan to reach out.

“We’ll be creating special opportunities for each one of those groups to be vaccinated,” he said.

Hartford Healthcare says they expect to do the same

The state said the Department of Developmental Services will host clinics for those with intellectual and developmental disabilities. We’re still waiting for details.

Meanwhile, Trinity Health’s overnight Vax-a-Thon hopes to reach essential workers too.

“So what better place than the capitol of the state here in Hartford?” said Dr. Reginald Eadie, president and CEO of Trinity Health of New England.

Who Will Get Priority Access Starting April 1?

Priority access to the COVID-19 vaccine will be given to people ages 16 to 44 with specific medically high-risk conditions starting April 1, according to Governor Ned Lamont.

Connecticut residents with the following conditions will be given priority in registering for the vaccine:

Sickle cell disease

End-stage renal disease on dialysis

Active cancer treatment

Solid organ transplant

Down syndrome

All patients of Connecticut Children's and Yale New Haven Children's Hospital

This prioritization will include roughly 10,000 residents who have not yet received the vaccine.