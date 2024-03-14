How students in Hartford can apply for Yard Goats scholarship programs

The Hartford Yard Goats are accepting applications for the 2024 Scholarship Programs.

The Hartford Yard Goats Foundation will present five different $2,000 scholarships and high school seniors who live or are going to school in Hartford can apply.

Applications will be accepted until June 7.

“We want to support young people in our community who are making positive decisions to further their education, and not only with financial assistance, but as partners in their journey. Our hope is that they will be empowered to return and be leaders in our community,” Aisha Petteway, executive director of community partnerships with the Hartford Yard Goats Foundation, said in a statement.

About the awards

The Hartford Yard Goats Foundation Scholar Award

The Hartford Yard Goats Foundation Scholar Award will be given to a high school senior living or going to school in Hartford. The student must hold a cumulative Grade Point Average of 2.5 or higher on a 4.0 scale and be accepted to and attending an accredited four-year college. The HYG Foundation Scholar Award is automatic admission into the Hartford Yard Goats Foundation Scholars Programs.

The Hartford Yard Goats HBCU Scholarship Award

The Hartford Yard Goats HBCU Scholarship Award will be given to a high school senior who has been accepted to and attending an accredited four-year historically black college or university.

The Johnny & Friends Scholar Award

The Johnny & Friends Scholar Award will be given to a Bulkeley High School senior who has been accepted to and attending an accredited four-year college.

One letter of recommendation is required and must identify the applicant’s commitment to academics, sportsmanship, and community. The award is in honor of Johnny “School Boy” Taylor.

The Hartford Yard Goats Educational Aid Award

The Hartford Yard Goats Educational Aid Award will be given to a high school senior who is committed to post-secondary education, including but not limited to a two-year community college and trade school.

The Detective Robert "Bobby" Garten Memorial Scholarship Award

This year, the Detective Robert “Bobby” Garten Memorial Scholarship was added to honor the fallen Hartford police detective.

The Detective Robert “Bobby” Garten Memorial Scholarship will be awarded to a Greater Hartford Area student pursuing to further their education in law enforcement. This award is funded by The Detective Robert " Bobby" Garten Memorial Fund.

"We are very happy to be facilitating the Detective Robert "Bobby" Garten Memorial Scholarship,” Petteway said. “Detective Garten was a proud defender of the law and community. When we lost him, we lost a champion and proud servant of safety. He is missed, but thanks to his family, his legacy will continue through service and scholarship."

Learn more about the Hartford Yard Goats Scholarship Program here.