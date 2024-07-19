How the mass IT outage is affecting Connecticut

A widespread Microsoft outage linked to cybersecurity firm Crowdstrike that has disrupted flights, banks, media outlets and companies around the world is having an impact in Connecticut.

State government

A notice on the state’s website says some systems are offline.

Gov. Ned Lamont said that state IT staff members have been working since late Thursday night to addresses outages.

Our state IT staff have been working since very late last night to address any outages related to the global CrowdStrike incident.



We’ve been coordinating with the federal government, other states, towns, utilities, and hospitals on any impacted systems. (1/2) — Governor Ned Lamont (@GovNedLamont) July 19, 2024

The state Department of Social Services said the Resource Centers will be closed to the public today. Statewide IT is working on the issue, they said.

Due to the global Microsoft outage, the Resource Centers will be closed to the public today. Statewide IT is working on the issue and we will use social media to update you on next steps. We apologize for the inconvenience. — CT Dept. of Social Services (@ctdss) July 19, 2024

“The State of Connecticut is managing through some effects of the global CrowdStrike incident,” the state website says.

“This is not a cyberattack. Some systems and computers remain offline and are being recovered. State employees who are experiencing a technical difficulty should report that into their service desk or help desk as appropriate. We do not have a timeline for complete recovery at this time,” the statement says.

Impact on police departments

Some police departments in Connecticut have been impacted.

State police said some of their computers are working while others are not and state troopers are being told to bring notepads to write things down.

South Windsor police also said they had some issues, but they are OK now, 911 was never affected and the call center remained operational for the most part.

Police departments in West Hartford and Hartford said their 911 systems have not been impacted.

Hospitals

Yale New Haven Health and Lawrence + Memorials Hospital said they are operating normally and are not experiencing issues.

UConn Health also said they are not experiencing any major issues.

"UConn Health operations are continuing within these limitations and our patients are safe. Our departments throughout the organization are assessing which resources are functional and where manual overrides are needed to ensure the continuation of safe care. Our IT staff is aware of the problem and working on beginning restoration. We don’t have an estimated timeline," UConn Health said in a statement.

Flights

The Connecticut Airport Authority said Bradley Airport it was aware of the nationwide issue and is closely monitoring the situation.

Passengers are advised to check with their airline on flight status.

Some flights have taken off, but there are several delays and cancelations on Thursday morning.

American Airline’s kiosks are working and they have been able to print boarding passes.

Breeze Airways does not have kiosks and cannot print boarding passes, so they are trying to manually check passengers in.

Rail service

Metro North posted on X that some MTA customer information systems are temporarily offline due to a worldwide technical outage, but train and bus service is unaffected.