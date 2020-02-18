How to Avoid Falling Victim to Coronavirus Scams

State officials are issuing a warning to residents about scammers trying to take advantage of people during heightened attention to coronavirus and they are offering tips on you can avoid being a victim.

The Departments of Consumer Protection, Public Health and the Office of the Attorney General William Tong warn that scam artists might post, email, and text to promote false information about “cases” of the disease in your neighborhood that don’t exist, as well as bogus prevention medication all in an attempt to get your personal information and your money.

They also might ask you to donate to victims through a sham charity or offer “advice” about false treatments for the disease, state officials said.

Don’t Fall Victim to Coronavirus Click Bate

If you receive an email or text claiming to have news about coronavirus, do not open it,. You can get accurate information about any updates in Connecticut on DPH’s website at www.ct.gov/dph or the Centers for Disease Control’s website

As coronavirus continues to spread, lawmakers question why the Trump administration has not asked for emergency funds to fight the deadly disease, and instead proposed cuts to the Centers for Disease Control budget. NBC's Tracie Potts reports.

Watch for Impostor Emails

Look out for emails claiming to be the Centers for Disease Control or the World Health Organization. If you’re not already subscribed to receive emails, you won’t just start getting them.

Ignore Online Offers for Coronavirus Vaccinations or Miracle Treatments

If you see ads claiming prevention, treatment, or cures for the coronavirus, ignore them.

Special screening for patients who have a fever or certain symptoms is just one step PM Pediatrics Urgent Care in West Hartford is taking in response to the spread of the coronavirus.

Do Your Homework When Considering Making Donations

Don’t donate to any organization claiming to help those sick from the coronavirus unless you have done your research.

Any charity soliciting in the State of Connecticut must be registered with DCP. You can verify their registration at www.elicense.ct.gov.

Watch Out for Scam Coronavirus “Investment Opportunities"

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has warned people about online promotions, including on social media, claiming that the products or services of publicly-traded “companies” can prevent, detect or cure coronavirus.

Report a Coronavirus Scam

Any consumers who notice one of these scams or feel they have fallen victim to a scam should report it to DCP or the Office of the Attorney General as soon as they are able.

You can reach Consumer Protection online at https://ct.gov/dcp/complaint or by phone at (860) 713-6300

You can reach the Office of the Attorney General online at https://www.dir.ct.gov/ag/complaint or by phone at (860) 808-5318.