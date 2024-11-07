How to deal with election anxiety and stress

Presidential elections can feel consequential with the stress and anxiety likely extending beyond Election Day for some. The latest presidential race seems to have some added weight.

As the 2024 election comes to a close, the results are bringing joy to some and heartache for others.

This mix of emotions is something Dr. Ralph Dodd has seen over the past few days.

“Some mood disruption, anticipation, excitement. All of that has definitely played out,” he said.

Dodd is a Hartford HealthCare psychologist who works with students at Quinnipiac University. He said this can be a stressful time for people, especially if their candidate lost.

“Have to kind of pay attention to is some different symptoms such as restlessness, such as some agitation, such as difficulty sleeping,” he said.

The American Psychological Association surveyed Democrats, Republicans and Independents. It found 77% said the future of the country was a significant source of stress.

Dodd said anyone stressed out should refrain from watching or reading any news and go outside.

“So I'm going to go out for a walk for you know 20, 30 minutes and we've had a beautiful couple of days here weather wise,” he said.

Mo Cayer, a psychology lecturer with the University of New Haven, said it may help having civil conversations with others.

“We don't have to convince each other. We can just try and understand again, not always easy,” he said.

For anyone who’s feel excited because their candidate won, Dodd is asking them to be mindful around people who may think otherwise.

“The way that the winners react and even the way that the losers react has an impact on future relationships, future friendships,” Dodd said.

Anyone who may need resources for their anxiety or stress can go to the American Psychological Association’s website here.