How to find out if the state owes you money

If one of your our New Year’s resolutions is to improve your finances, one place to start is to check the state’s Big List to see if the state owns you money.

The Connecticut Treasurer’s Office has returned more than $1.1 billion and it is holding more than $1 billion in unclaimed funds for state residents, according to the website.

The unclaimed funds could include payroll checks, refunds, bank accounts, liquidated securities and insurance proceeds.

Property is returned at no cost with proper evidence, according to the treasurer’s office.

To start, head to the treasurer’s office unclaimed property website here.

If you find your name on the list, you can select your property and click “claim” and follow the process.

For more information, call 1-800-833-7318 or mail the State of Connecticut, Office of the Treasurer, Unclaimed Property Division at PO Box 5065, Hartford, CT 06102.