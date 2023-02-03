How to Watch NBC Connecticut News Live Events on Roku, Samsung TV Plus & Xumo Play

You can now watch the latest local newscasts, breaking news as it happens, constant news updates, weather forecasts & live special events from across the state on the NBC Connecticut News channel on streaming platforms.
How to Watch on Roku
Here's how to see NBC Connecticut News on Roku:
- Turn on your Roku device
- Select the Live TV tile on your Roku TV home screen and then click the left arrow button, OR open The Roku Channel app, click the left arrow button to access the left-hand navigation menu
- Scroll down to Channel 142 and select Live TV
How to Watch on Samsung TV Plus
Here's how to see NBC Connecticut News on Samsung TV Plus:
- Hit the Samsung TV Plus button on your remote
- Hit the channel up/down button to bring up the Program Guide
- Scroll to the news channels section and find Connecticut News on Channel 1035
How to Watch on Xumo Play
Here's how to see NBC Connecticut News on Xumo Play:
- Open the Xumo Play app on your favorite mobile device or streaming platform
- In the Live Guide there is a vertical list of content sections. Scroll down to the last option, Local News
- Scroll through the local options and select NBC Connecticut News