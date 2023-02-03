How to Watch NBC Connecticut News Live Events on Roku, Samsung TV Plus & Xumo Play

You can now watch the latest local newscasts, breaking news as it happens, constant news updates, weather forecasts & live special events from across the state on the NBC Connecticut News channel on streaming platforms.

How to Watch on Roku

Here's how to see NBC Connecticut News on Roku:

Turn on your Roku device

Select the Live TV tile on your Roku TV home screen and then click the left arrow button, OR open The Roku Channel app, click the left arrow button to access the left-hand navigation menu

Scroll down to Channel 142 and select Live TV

How to Watch on Samsung TV Plus

Here's how to see NBC Connecticut News on Samsung TV Plus:

Hit the Samsung TV Plus button on your remote

Hit the channel up/down button to bring up the Program Guide

Scroll to the news channels section and find Connecticut News on Channel 1035

How to Watch on Xumo Play

Here's how to see NBC Connecticut News on Xumo Play: