roKU

How to Watch NBC Connecticut News Live Events on Roku, Samsung TV Plus & Xumo Play

You can now watch the latest local newscasts, breaking news as it happens, constant news updates, weather forecasts & live special events from across the state on the NBC Connecticut News channel on streaming platforms.

How to Watch on Roku

Here's how to see NBC Connecticut News on Roku:

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

  • Turn on your Roku device
  • Select the Live TV tile on your Roku TV home screen and then click the left arrow button, OR open The Roku Channel app, click the left arrow button to access the left-hand navigation menu
  • Scroll down to Channel 142 and select Live TV

How to Watch on Samsung TV Plus

Here's how to see NBC Connecticut News on Samsung TV Plus:

  • Hit the Samsung TV Plus button on your remote
  • Hit the channel up/down button to bring up the Program Guide
  • Scroll to the news channels section and find Connecticut News on Channel 1035

Local

meriden 4 mins ago

State Police Vehicle Involved in Crash in Meriden

EAST HARTFORD 2 hours ago

Clerk Shoots, Kills Suspect During Attempted Armed Robbery in East Hartford: Police

How to Watch on Xumo Play

Here's how to see NBC Connecticut News on Xumo Play:

  • Open the Xumo Play app on your favorite mobile device or streaming platform
  • In the Live Guide there is a vertical list of content sections. Scroll down to the last option, Local News
  • Scroll through the local options and select NBC Connecticut News

This article tagged under:

roKU
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather First Alert Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us