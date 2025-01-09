How you can help name Connecticut's snowplows

The Connecticut Department of Transportation is naming 12 of its snowplows this year and you can help.

Employees submitted names and they include The Barbie Dream Plow, Storm Slayer, Taylor Drift, The Blizzard of Oz and more.

Voting ends at 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 19.

You can vote here.

The winning names will be announced by the end of January.

The state Department of Transportation has more than 630 plow trucks and this is the third CTDOT snowplow naming contest.

Previous winners have included names like Buzz Iceclear, Husky McSalty, Scoop Dogg, SnowBob Plowpants, and Fast & Flurryous.