Part of Humphrey Street in New Haven is closed for emergency repairs

A portion of Humphrey Street in New Haven will remain closed until further notice as crews work to make emergency repairs.

City officials said Humphrey Street will be closed near the railway underpass, where it connects the East Rock and Fair Haven neighborhoods.

The Department of Transportation said some of the decorative façade fell off the bridge and crews are keeping an eye on it.

The road beneath the railway underpass will be closed to vehicle and pedestrian traffic between State and East streets. New Haven officials said Amtrak is working to complete emergency concrete repairs.

Transportation officials said there are no safety concerns for rail travel. It's unknown how long the road will be closed, but officials hope to reopen it as soon as possible.