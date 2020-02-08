lunar new year

Hundreds Celebrate 9th Annual Lunarfest in New Haven

By Dominique Moody

The City of New Haven along with Yale University joined forces to celebrate the 9th annual Lunarfest on Saturday.

The event celebrates the Lunar New Year and Chinese culture.

The day started with the Lion and Dragon Dance Parade, paying homage to the nostalgic Wan Chi Ming Hung Gar's lions. Hundreds of people filled the streets to watch as drums and dragons made their way through downtown.

Local

Killingly 54 mins ago

Teacher Charged With Sexually Assaulting Girl at Campground

Stratford 4 hours ago

Three Juveniles Charged with Larceny and Conspiracy in Stratford

Lunarfest included a host of activities from Hong Kong Images, Creative Arts Workshop Open House to basic calligraphy.

Francene Duncan is no stranger to the festival. Duncan has attended Lunarfest for years. For the first time, Duncan and her team decided to handcraft their own dragon for Lunarfest.

"This year we thought it would be fun to participate with an actual dragon to go inside the parade," said Duncan. "I think it's huge because a lot of people don't even really know about the Lunar New Year in general."

Duncan said the festival is a perfect mix of education, exposure to culture, and a sense of community.

"It shows a lot of diversity and inclusion in the community," said Duncan. "This festival is able to bring people together to learn about the day for everybody."

2020 is the Year of the Rat on the Chinese calendar.

This article tagged under:

lunar new yearChinanew havenYale University
Local U.S. & World Video Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Weather Stories Investigations NBC CT Responds Entertainment Entertainment News CT Live Taste Of Today COZI TV Sports Giants New England Patriots Connect To Healthier Traffic
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us