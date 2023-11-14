Hundreds from Conn. head to D.C. for March for Israel

Tens of thousands of people, including hundreds from Connecticut, are heading to the nation's capital for the March for Israel on Tuesday.

The show of support is being organized by Jewish Federations for North America and the Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organizations.

The marchers are pushing for the release of hostages being held in Gaza and are calling for an end to hate.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

People boarded several buses at the Emmanuel Synagogue in West Hartford early Tuesday morning to head to the National Mall in Washington, D.C.

The Jewish Federation of Greater Hartford said about 260 people from its chapter are going to the march.

"We just felt it was important, it's a show of solidarity for Israel. There is a lot going on in the world and a lot going on in the Middle East, and with this rally happening, we felt we needed to bring the biggest contingent possible from the Greater Hartford area," said Russ Benblatt, of the Jewish Federation of Greater Hartford.

Another 100 supporters joined from the New Haven chapter.

"Jewish people from all different walks of life and people in the greater community who will be marching with us as well. And we hope for people just to see that, that we're not going to hide and we're not afraid, and we stand with Israel," said Gayle Slossberg, of the Jewish Federation of Greater New Haven.

The marchers are calling for an end to hate as the Anti-Defamation League reports a nearly 400 percent increase in anti-Semitic incidents since the war between Israel and Hamas began.

The war, now in its sixth week, was triggered by Hamas’ surprise attack into Israel, in which militants killed hundreds of civilians and took some 240 hostages back to Gaza.