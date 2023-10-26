Hundreds of law enforcement officers likely involved in manhunt for Maine shooter

There is a coordinated effort in Maine to find Robert Card, the mass shooting suspect wanted in connection with the deaths of 18 people in Lewiston.

“There is extensive work and attention to detail that goes into such a large-scale investigation,” said Lewiston Police Chief David St. Pierre at a news conference Thursday morning. “I’m confident in the expertise and professionalism of all of our investigators and all of our law enforcement officials currently involved.”

Former FBI agent and current University of New Haven professor Ken Gray said there are many pieces that go into an investigation like this one. He said there’s a unified command post to coordinate all the divisions that may include the FBI, ATF, first responders and other law enforcement divisions.

Some information is shared urgently with representatives depending on details.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

“Otherwise, they have regular briefings that are ongoing, where each different organization says what their people have found at that point,” Gray said.

He said hundreds of people are involved, doing interviews, background research, searching on the ground and processing the crime scenes.

“There is evidence that has to be collected, because even if you have captured Mr. Card to prosecute him, you need the evidence,” Gray said.

Today, Maine officials said they are grieving.

“But we also have an incredibly strong, laser-like focus on bringing this suspect into custody and ultimately to justice,” Michael Sauschuck, Maine Department of Public Safety commissioner, said.

Plainville Police Chief Chris Vanghele was a school resource officer and a first responder to the mass shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School in 2012.

“As much as we kind of understand that it’s just a matter of time until it happens again, it’s still unbelievable that we have to deal with it,” Vanghele said. “What would cause a person, regardless of their mental illness, to want to hurt innocent people that have, that are just enjoying their life?”

He now teaches other law enforcement officers how to respond to threats. He said the coordination in Maine likely involves a lot of specialized tactics and expertise, which leads him to believe it should be resolved soon.

“I know they’re doing the right thing, they’re all professionals there, and I have every belief that this person will be captured very soon," Vanghele said.