Hundreds of Schools Closed or Remote Learning as Cleanup From Winter Storm Continues

Hundreds of schools are closed or remote learning today as the cleanup from Monday's storm continues. The storm caused blizzard conditions in parts of the state and dropped over a foot of snow in much of Connecticut.

The storm is moving out of the state and there are reports of 18" in parts of the state.

There may be occasional light snow or a mix during the day today, but it should not accumulate to much.

There are hundreds of schools that are closed or remote learning today. You can see the full list here.

The Waterbury and Bridgeport areas saw a storm that officially ranked as a blizzard, with wind gusts of more than 35 mph and visibility at or under 1/4 mile for three consecutive hours.

In Waterbury, as the clean up got going on Monday night, traveling around the city was still difficult. On top of blizzard conditions earlier in the day, the city has more than a foot of snow on the ground to clean up.

Eddie Floyd had run out to get groceries for his family and said the roads were rough.

“There were four of us who got stuck. It was me and two other cars that were fishtailing, stuck in a snowbank. There are plows out, but not enough to be honest with you," Floyd said.

Major roads were slick but mostly passable. Side roads were difficult to navigate especially in the hilly sections of the city.

While many could hunker down, others who had to work had to brave the challenging road conditions.

Drivers who spoke with NBC Connecticut said the best advice is something we hear all the time: take it slow.

“If you don’t have to drive in it stay home. Honestly, if you don’t have to come out, if you’re already stocked up on what you need for your essentials, just stay in the house. It’s not worth it," Floyd said.

Some towns have seen more than a foot of snow, while others, especially in northeastern Connecticut, had a less impressive showing.

From Middletown to Hartford, a winter storm dumped snow on roads and made travel tricky on Monday.

A Winter Storm Warning remains in effect for Litchfield county through 4 p.m. There is a Winter Weather Advisory for Hartford, Tolland and Windham counties.

Share your winter storm photos by emailing them to shareit@nbcconnecticut.com.