Hundreds of toys collected during annual NBC and Telemundo Connecticut toy drive

NBC and Telemundo Connecticut collected hundreds of toys in South Windsor with their partners Hot 93.7, Comcast and the U.S. Marine Corps on Saturday.

Cars came in droves to drop off their collected goodies at the Shops at Evergreen Walk.

“Had to come down and bring toys, very important to bring toy," said Pam Gregg, of South Windsor.

For Gregg, donating toys for the holidays is a no brainer.

"To do something nice and good and make people happy and spread the joy," Gregg said.

The morning was filled with joy at NBC Connecticut and Telemundo Connecticut's annual toy drive.

Participants filled the center of Evergreen Walk including a truckload from the Matty Project.

"This is probably our biggest year. We have a lot of different places that collect for us," said Melanie Rodrigues, of the Matty Project.

The project, which was started in honor of Rodrigues' brother after he died nine years ago, donated over 500 toys this holiday season.

“My brother was an amazing person that had a big heart and one of his big things was children and giving to children and representing that and so I thought that would be the best way to represent him," Rodrigues said.

As hundreds of toys flowed through the drive, big boots came from places like East Farms School in Farmington. The school donated over 300 toys and celebrated with Santa.

Them as well as Hot 93.7 and Comcast, who held boxes in their Xfinity stores for customers to donate.

“We want to be in our community, and help community members in areas of need, and we want to make sure everyone has a great Christmas and every kid wakes up with a toy," said Brad Palazzo, the director of community impact for Comcast New England.

The Marine Corps, who created Toys for Tots as an initiative decades ago, said they understand the impact drives like this have.

“A simple toy can change someone's Christmas or someone’s year even," said Andres Lazo.