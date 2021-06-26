Hundreds to Participate in the Gaylord Gauntlet in Wallingford

Hundreds of people are set to participate in the Gaylord Gauntlet in Wallingford on Saturday.

There will be a 5K and an obstacle course. The obstacle course is made up of 24 obstacles from walls to scale, mud pits, water slides and more.

COUNTDOWN: Preparations for the Gaylord Gauntlet 5k is already underway from fire pits to water slides this 22 obstacle course is sure to be an experience but it’s all for a good cause! Here’s how it’s going to work @NBCConnecticut pic.twitter.com/CNicf95mMH — Michael Fuller (@MichaelFullertv) June 26, 2021

It's all for a good cause as the awareness and funds raised today will go towards getting individuals back in good condition with the Gaylord adaptive sports program.

It's more than the obstacle course and an event to raise funds - triumph, strength and perseverance will be on full display as "Featured Adaptive Athlete" for the Gauntlet this year is Greg Whitehouse.

The 51-year-old had COVID-19 in November then two weeks later, developed GBS, which is a syndrome that completely paralyzed him. After months of inpatient and now outpatient therapy, he will be tackling the Gaylord Gauntlet today.

Five hundred people are set to participate in the event.