Hundreds without power after car crashes into pole in Newington

Hundreds of people are without power after a car crashed into a pole near the Berlin Turnpike in Newington on Tuesday.

The Newington Volunteer Fire Department said they're responding to the area of Berlin Turnpike and Kitts Lane. The incident happened at about 8 p.m.

At one point, Eversource reported nearly 2,000 outages. That number has since gone down to about 1,000.

An Eversource spokesperson said the car took down most of the utility pole. They're rerouting power to some customers, and the weather may impact restoration efforts.

It's unknown if there are any injuries. Drivers are being asked to avoid the area.