Husband Admitted to Stabbing Wife in East Haven: Police

East Haven police arrested a man after they say he admitted to stabbing his wife.

Officers went to a home on Hilton Avenue on Sunday after getting a call from the victim's sister who told police her sister had just reported being stabbed by her husband.

According to police, When the officers arrived, they found 52-year-old Robert Cassidy who put his hands behind his back and said to them "I stabbed my wife three times."

The victim suffered several stab wounds to her stomach and her back. She was taken to Yale New Haven Hospital and is listed in stable condition, police said.

Cassidy was taken into custody and charged with first-degree assault and disorderly conduct. He was held on $150,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday.

