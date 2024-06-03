Husband shot wife during domestic disturbance in Waterbury: police

Police have arrested a man accused of shooting his wife during an argument in Waterbury early Monday morning.

Officers responded to a home on Perkins Avenue around 12:10 a.m. for the report of shots being fired.

When they arrived, the officers found a 48-year-old woman suffering from a gunshot wound, according to police. She was taken to the hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Investigators determined the victim's husband, 41-year-old Jonathan McMillan, shot her during a domestic disturbance at the home, according to police.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

McMillan was found a short time later and was charged with first-degree assault, criminal use of a firearm, unlawful discharge of a firearm, second-degree breach of peace, criminal possession of a pistol or revolver, carrying a pistol without a permit, illegal transfer/sale of a firearm, tampering with physical evidence, and reckless endangerment.

He was held on $1 million bond and was scheduled to be in court on Monday.