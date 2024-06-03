Waterbury

Husband shot wife during domestic disturbance in Waterbury: police

waterbury police department
NBCConnecticut.com

Police have arrested a man accused of shooting his wife during an argument in Waterbury early Monday morning.

Officers responded to a home on Perkins Avenue around 12:10 a.m. for the report of shots being fired.

Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

When they arrived, the officers found a 48-year-old woman suffering from a gunshot wound, according to police. She was taken to the hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Investigators determined the victim's husband, 41-year-old Jonathan McMillan, shot her during a domestic disturbance at the home, according to police.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

McMillan was found a short time later and was charged with first-degree assault, criminal use of a firearm, unlawful discharge of a firearm, second-degree breach of peace, criminal possession of a pistol or revolver, carrying a pistol without a permit, illegal transfer/sale of a firearm, tampering with physical evidence, and reckless endangerment.

He was held on $1 million bond and was scheduled to be in court on Monday.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

Waterbury
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities Telemundo Nueva Inglaterra
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us