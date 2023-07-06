I-395 South closed in Waterford due to crash involving commercial vehicle

Interstate 395 South is closed in Waterford because of a crash involving a commercial vehicle, according to state police.

Troopers said they were called to the area of exit 2 to investigate a two-car accident at about 6 p.m.

The southbound side of the highway is shut down and a lane of traffic is closed on I-395 North. Police said a crane truck lost its tire, causing the crash.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Drivers are being advised to take alternate routes and expect heavy delays.

No injuries were reported. No additional information was immediately available.