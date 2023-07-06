traffic alert

I-395 South closed in Waterford due to crash involving commercial vehicle

By Angela Fortuna

Connecticut State Police Troop E

Interstate 395 South is closed in Waterford because of a crash involving a commercial vehicle, according to state police.

Troopers said they were called to the area of exit 2 to investigate a two-car accident at about 6 p.m.

The southbound side of the highway is shut down and a lane of traffic is closed on I-395 North. Police said a crane truck lost its tire, causing the crash.

Drivers are being advised to take alternate routes and expect heavy delays.

No injuries were reported. No additional information was immediately available.

