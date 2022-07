Part of Interstate 84 in Southbury is closed because of an accident and tractor-trailer fire, according to the state Dept. of Transportation.

Officials said I-84 West is closed between exits 16 and 15. It's unknown how long the highway will remain closed.

It's unclear if there are any injuries. The crash was reported at 12 p.m.

No additional information was immediately available.

