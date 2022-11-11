I-84 East Closed in Hartford Due to Car Accident

Interstate 84 East in Hartford remains closed Friday night because of a car accident, according to the CT Department of Transportation.
DOT officials said the crash happened between exits 50 and 51. It was reported at about 10 p.m.
It's unknown if there are any injuries.
No additional information was immediately available.
Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.
Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.