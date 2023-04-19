Southington

I-84 in Southington Closed in Both Directions After Car Overturns

CT DOT

Interstate 84 is completely shut down in Southington because of a car rollover crash, according to the CT Department of Transportation.

The eastbound and westbound sides of the highway are closed in the area of exit 30.

Connecticut State Police said serious injuries are being reported. Drivers are being asked to take alternate routes.

Traffic in the area is backed up for several miles. It's unknown when the highway will reopen.

The crash was reported at about 4:30 p.m. and the extent of injuries is unknown. DOT officials have been called in to assist with traffic.

The state police accident reconstruction team is investigating. No additional information was immediately available.

