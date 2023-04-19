I-84 in Southington Closed in Both Directions After Car Overturns

Interstate 84 is completely shut down in Southington because of a car rollover crash, according to the CT Department of Transportation.

The eastbound and westbound sides of the highway are closed in the area of exit 30.

Connecticut State Police said serious injuries are being reported. Drivers are being asked to take alternate routes.

#CTTraffic I-84 Eastbound and Westbound in the area of Exit 30 in Southington are shut down for a motor vehicle accident with serious injuries. Please seek alternate routes and plan for traffic delays. — CT State Police (@CT_STATE_POLICE) April 19, 2023

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Traffic in the area is backed up for several miles. It's unknown when the highway will reopen.

The crash was reported at about 4:30 p.m. and the extent of injuries is unknown. DOT officials have been called in to assist with traffic.

The state police accident reconstruction team is investigating. No additional information was immediately available.