I-91 North in Hartford closed after tractor-trailer jackknifes

A tractor-trailer has jackknifed on Interstate 91 North in Hartford and the highway is closed, according to CTRoads,org.

The highway is closed between exits 29 and 29A.

Heavy snow has been falling across much of the state since early Tuesday morning and Gov. Ned Lamont signed an order ahead of the storm that bans all tandem tractor-trailers and empty tractor-trailers from traveling on all limited-access highways across the state.

The ban went into effect at midnight and will remain in effect until further notice.

No additional information was immediately available.