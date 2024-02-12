Governor bans tractor-trailer travel on Conn. highways during storm

Tractor-trailers are banned from traveling on highways across Connecticut in preparation for Tuesday's snowstorm.

Gov. Ned Lamont signed an order that bans all tandem tractor-trailers and empty tractor-trailers from traveling on all limited access highways across the state.

The ban goes into effect at 12 a.m. on Tuesday and will remain in effect until further notice.

In preparation for the winter storm and in coordination with our neighboring states, we are implementing a ban on all tandem tractor trailers and empty tractor trailers from traveling on all limited access highways in CT beginning at 12AM on Tuesday, Feb 13, until further notice. — Governor Ned Lamont (@GovNedLamont) February 13, 2024

The ban is being implemented with neighboring states New York and Massachusetts, who are enacting similar bans on their roads.

“During the peak periods of the storm, we are anticipating treacherous conditions that will make travel very difficult,” Lamont said. “We’ve consulted with our neighboring states and have decided as a region that it’s in the best interest of safety to enact this travel ban on tandem tractor trailers and empty tractor trailers during the duration of the storm.”

