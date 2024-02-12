Connecticut

Governor bans tractor-trailer travel on Conn. highways during storm

By Angela Fortuna

Face_the_Facts__Will_Tolls_Come_Back_to_CT_Highways_.jpg

Tractor-trailers are banned from traveling on highways across Connecticut in preparation for Tuesday's snowstorm.

Gov. Ned Lamont signed an order that bans all tandem tractor-trailers and empty tractor-trailers from traveling on all limited access highways across the state.

The ban goes into effect at 12 a.m. on Tuesday and will remain in effect until further notice.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

The ban is being implemented with neighboring states New York and Massachusetts, who are enacting similar bans on their roads.

“During the peak periods of the storm, we are anticipating treacherous conditions that will make travel very difficult,” Lamont said. “We’ve consulted with our neighboring states and have decided as a region that it’s in the best interest of safety to enact this travel ban on tandem tractor trailers and empty tractor trailers during the duration of the storm.”

For a list of limited access highways in the state, click here.

Local

New Britain 34 mins ago

New Britain businesses ramp up Valentine's Day deliveries before winter storm

StormTracker 3 hours ago

Flights at Tweed Airport are being delayed due to winter storm

You can get the latest forecast anytime here.

Be prepared for your day and week ahead. Sign up for our weather newsletter.

This article tagged under:

ConnecticuttravelStormTracker
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us