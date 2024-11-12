I-95 South closed in Norwalk after car overturns on highway

Interstate 95 South is closed in Norwalk after a car overturned on the highway, according to the CT Department of Transportation.

Authorities said I-95 is closed between exits 18 and 16.

State police said one person was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Traffic is being diverted down the Sherwood Island Connector to Route 1 South. From there, drivers can take Route 1 into Norwalk, take a left onto East Avenue and turn right back onto the highway.

Drivers are being asked to avoid the area and expect traffic delays. The crash is under investigation.

No additional information was immediately available.