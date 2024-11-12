Traffic Alert

I-95 South closed in Norwalk after car overturns on highway

By Angela Fortuna

Police lights generic1
NBC 4 New York

Interstate 95 South is closed in Norwalk after a car overturned on the highway, according to the CT Department of Transportation.

Authorities said I-95 is closed between exits 18 and 16.

Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

State police said one person was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Traffic is being diverted down the Sherwood Island Connector to Route 1 South. From there, drivers can take Route 1 into Norwalk, take a left onto East Avenue and turn right back onto the highway.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

Drivers are being asked to avoid the area and expect traffic delays. The crash is under investigation.

No additional information was immediately available.

This article tagged under:

Traffic Alert
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities Telemundo Nueva Inglaterra
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us