ICE activity prompts fear in Connecticut communities

The state released advice for school districts if immigration authorities come onto school grounds.

It comes amid Immigration and Customs Enforcement, or ICE, activity being reported in parts of Connecticut.

The East Hartford mayor said he saw ICE agents going into a home over the weekend and that he has seen the fear in this community.

It's something that is being felt around the state.

“Nervous. I think a lot of people are on edge,” Constanza Segovia, Hartford Deportation Defense, said.

We’re told some in the immigrant community are so fearful about ICE activity they are not going to church, school or work.

“Nobody deserves to live that way. And the truth is this impacts everybody in our community. We are all here together,” Segovia said.

ICE agents have been reported in parts of the state.

That includes in Stamford, Windham, East Hartford and New London.

“For those that are being productive citizens in our community, we hope that they'll be left alone and that the focus will be on those who are committing crimes and causing the turmoil in our communities instead of those who are not,” Rep. Anthony Nolan (D – New London) said.

Following the Trump administration rescinding a policy stopping ICE from arresting undocumented people at schools, the state Education Department offered guidance to K to 12 schools related to immigration enforcement activities.

Among the potential policies could be asking agents for identification and if they have a warrant.

President Trump and administration officials have said they would prioritize detentions of undocumented immigrants who have committed serious crimes.

“We have to focus on making our streets safer. Right now, the focus has been on rounding up criminal aliens throughout the country. And we support that notion,” Rep. Vincent Candelora (R – Minority Leader) said.

NBC Connecticut reached out to ICE to confirm the activity here in the state and to provide a statement. We have not yet heard back.