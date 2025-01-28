Trump administration

ICE activity prompts fear in Connecticut communities

By Matt Austin

NBC Universal, Inc.

The state released advice for school districts if immigration authorities come onto school grounds.

It comes amid Immigration and Customs Enforcement, or ICE, activity being reported in parts of Connecticut.

Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

The East Hartford mayor said he saw ICE agents going into a home over the weekend and that he has seen the fear in this community.

It's something that is being felt around the state.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

“Nervous. I think a lot of people are on edge,” Constanza Segovia, Hartford Deportation Defense, said.

We’re told some in the immigrant community are so fearful about ICE activity they are not going to church, school or work.

“Nobody deserves to live that way. And the truth is this impacts everybody in our community. We are all here together,” Segovia said.

Local

Manchester 40 mins ago

3 people, including 2 firefighters, injured after house fire in Manchester

New Haven 50 mins ago

Yale New Haven Health says CT is on trend with nationwide uptick in flu cases

ICE agents have been reported in parts of the state.

That includes in Stamford, Windham, East Hartford and New London.

“For those that are being productive citizens in our community, we hope that they'll be left alone and that the focus will be on those who are committing crimes and causing the turmoil in our communities instead of those who are not,” Rep. Anthony Nolan (D – New London) said.

Following the Trump administration rescinding a policy stopping ICE from arresting undocumented people at schools, the state Education Department offered guidance to K to 12 schools related to immigration enforcement activities.

Among the potential policies could be asking agents for identification and if they have a warrant.

President Trump and administration officials have said they would prioritize detentions of undocumented immigrants who have committed serious crimes.

“We have to focus on making our streets safer. Right now, the focus has been on rounding up criminal aliens throughout the country. And we support that notion,” Rep. Vincent Candelora (R – Minority Leader) said.

NBC Connecticut reached out to ICE to confirm the activity here in the state and to provide a statement. We have not yet heard back.

This article tagged under:

Trump administration
Newsletters Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us