Illegal after-hours bar in Shelton shut down amid investigation: police

Police said the investigation started when police received the report of an armed robbery.

Police said they have shut down an illegal after-hours bar in Shelton after investigating an armed robbery outside the bar.

The armed robbery happened in October and police said the victim told police that two people approached him after he left an after-hours bar, pointed a gun at him and demanded his belongings.

They stole jewelry, a phone, credit cards and other belongings, police said.

Shelton police and detectives started investigating and said they learned that there was an illegal after-hours bar in a basement apartment on Howe Avenue and they shut the place down.

The investigation is ongoing.

Detectives have identified one of the suspects in the armed robbery and recovered two guns, items taken from the victim and items bought with the victim’s credit card, police said.

On Wednesday, police arrested one suspect.

He was charged with robbery in the first degree, larceny in the second degree, and criminal possession of a firearm.

