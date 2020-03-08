In Case You Missed It Weekend Digest: March 8

To help keep you informed on the most shared and talked about stories, each Saturday and Sunday we'll revisit five stories from the previous week, including the most recent updates.

In Isolation

A member of a choir visiting New Haven from London is in self-isolation after learning they had been exposed to someone with coronavirus in England. The choir was in New Haven to participate in a five-city tour with two musical groups from Yale. That tour has been canceled. See more on the person of interest here.

Not So Isolated

New Hampshire's first coronavirus patient, a hospital employee, went to an event tied to Dartmouth business school last Friday despite being told to stay isolated. Everyone else who went to that event are now being told to stay isolated. For more on the fallout from the patient's decision, click here.

Dulos Case Done?

A judge on Tuesday agreed to the Chief State's Attorney's plan to nolle murder charges against Fotis Dulos. Dulos died by in January. Dulos' attorney, Norm Pattis, objected to the idea of having the charges nollied, saying he wanted the chance to clear his late client's name in court. For more on what it means, click here.

Deadly Tornadoes

Tornadoes tore through areas in and around Nashville, Tennessee early Tuesday morning, killing at least 24 people. Some of Nashville's iconic locations were damaged, as were many homes. President Trump visited the area on Friday. See more on the destruction here.

Courthouse Chaos

Two judicial marshals were injured, one critically, after being hit by a car outside Manchester Superior Court on Monday. The marshals were trying to prevent a wanted man from leaving when the man jumped in a car and accelerated into them, police said. The man took off but was arrested the next day. Friday there was some encouraging news about the critically injured marshal. See it here.

