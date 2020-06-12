Increased Number of COVID-19 Tests Performed in Conn., Hospitalizations Continue to Decline

Coronavirus hospitalizations in Connecticut continue to decline as total cases reach 44,689.

228 people tested positive for coronavirus since yesterday.

There was an increase in coronavirus tests performed overnight, with 8,309 reported tests done. Yesterday, there were 5,030 tests performed in Connecticut.

Two fewer patients are hospitalized, bringing the total number of hospitalizations in the state to 244.

The number of deaths increased by 13 overnight, with a total of 4,159. This increase is the lowest single-day death total in a while.