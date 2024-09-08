Meriden

Increased police presence at Meriden middle school this week following possible threat

meriden police cruiser
NBCConnecticut.com

There will be an increased police presence at a middle school in Meriden this week after a possible threat was made on social media.

Officers learned about a Snapchat post that was going around on social media on Sunday morning. The post reportedly made threats against "Edison" students.

At this time, investigators do not know if the threat is directed at Thomas Edison Middle School in Meriden.

Out of an abundance of caution, there will be an increased police presence at Thomas Edison Middle School this week.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Shedlock (203) 630-6285 mshedlock@meridenct.gov.

