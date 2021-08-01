Injured Bald Eagle Rescued in Shelton Passes Away

The injured bald eagle that was rescued near the Housatonic River by Shelton firefighters and Department of Energy and Environmental Protection officials on Saturday has died.

Officials from Pine Rock Park assisted DEEP in rescuing the injured bird in the river in the area of Wooster Island.

Concerned boaters and people contacted officials after seeing the eagle was in distress.

With the help of DEEP, the firefighters were able to package and safely transport the eagle back to shore. DEEP officials then transported the eagle to a specialist for treatment.

On Sunday morning, rescue and rehabilitation organization Christine's Critters Inc. said the eagle that was brought there died in their arms.

"We monitored her all night and sadly witnessed the decline happening. We were preparing to administer her chelation and fluid therapy and she simply closed her eyes and passed away peacefully," the organization said in a Facebook post.

The organization said a necropsy will be done on the eagle to find out what she died of.